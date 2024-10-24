The Golden Bachelorette episode 7: Is someone leaving Joan?

The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 is set to arrive on ABC next week, and we know that overnight dates are emotional. They always are!

Yet, this time around, it feels like there may be an added layer to it tied mostly to one thing: The past. This is not like with the OG Bachelor / Bachelorette, where the majority of the contestants have not had that sort of great love. A lot of the people here have lost a loved one, and that of course includes Joan Vassos. Last night’s promo indicated further that the longer that she goes into this competition, the more that she struggles with whether or not she is honoring her late husband’s memory.

Also, now add to this the idea that someone could be leaving. Based on what we saw in that preview, someone tells Joan that they know what true love is … but they don’t have it with her. In addition to that being heartbreaking, it does raise that fear that she leaves with nobody. No matter your age, it is understandable to still have self-doubt and whether whether or not you are good enough for another person. This potential exit strikes this fear in Joan clearly.

Nothing in this preview, we should note, makes us less convinced that she chooses Chock at the end of all this. Joan herself seems smitten with him, and the preview seems to only be trying to create drama on the premise of whether or not he is “too good to be true.” Based on the fact that he came back after the news of his mother’s death, he clearly thinks there could be a real love story here. There are still obstacles, but we’ll learn more about that in due time.

