The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Joan’s overnight dates

As we get prepared to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 7 on ABC next week, Joan Vassos’ journey is hitting another key point. Overnight dates are here! This means that the remaining three men are all going to have an opportunity to get to know her that much better, and things are going to be more serious than they have ever been before.

If there is one thing that Joan probably needs to hammer home more than anything else at this point, it is simply this: What she wants her life to look like after the fact. The primary reason why Gerry and Theresa broke up following the end of The Golden Bachelor is that they were not able to combine their two lives. That’s something that Joan will hopefully be a bit more successful at. It is harder for people to move at a certain point of their lives and for a lot of the contestants this season, that applies to them.

Now as for what the remainder of The Golden Bachelorette is going to look like, it looks as though you are going to see the arrival of The Men Tell All in early November. Meanwhile, the finale could end up airing on November 13. We do think that this version of the show tends to blow by but at the same time, we’re not sure how many more episodes would be needed in order to tell this story.

After all, let’s just note that Chock remains the favorite to get the final rose still, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change. Pascal and Guy may have things going for them, but does it matter?

