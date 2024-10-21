The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 video: Is Joan Vassos in love?

As we work to prepare ourselves in order to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 on ABC this week, will there be big moments? There are reasons aplenty to think so!

After all, hometown dates are here and with that, of course, comes some of the biggest decisions Joan Vassos will be making the rest of the season. There are a number of men left who clearly care about her, and want to do whatever they can in order to try and make a relationship work. However, at the same time there is a lot of ground that still needs to be covered, and there is not a lot of time in order to cover it. Every moment of hometowns is critical, especially when it comes to trying to figure out if a relationship can work in the real world.

If you head over to Swooon right now, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming episode, one that features Joan making it clear that she is not fully in love at the moment. Chock, Guy, Jordan, and Pascal are all still a part of the show, and of this group, we do tend to think that Chock is the favorite. The moment that he came back following his mom’s death, we were pretty quick to realize just how deep his feelings were and how he wants to make this work.

Of course, this is the part of the year where almost anything can change at any given moment. We don’t want to make any assumption about the next few episodes given that a lot could still change and we are more than prepared for that. We just want this love story to end in a positive way.

