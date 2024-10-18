The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Hometown date hopes

Next week ABC is going to bring you The Golden Bachelorette episode 6, an installment designed to hit you hard in the feels. There are hometown dates ahead, and we probably do not have to tell you that this is often when things become more serious than ever.

For Joan Vassos, she is going to be heading all over the country to get a better sense of who her remaining men really are in their day-to-day lives, as ultimately, there is only so much that can be learned from having them within the mansion. There re going to be a ton of heartwarming moments throughout, but also a few more tears.

Want to learn a little more now? Then go ahead and check out the full The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 synopsis below:

As Joan travels across the country for an eye-opening week of hometown dates, she’s filled with mixed emotions on finding love after loss. After a week of meaningful conversations and intimate discussions with the families, she’s hopeful she has the clarity she needs to make the right decision. With only three roses left, Joan will make her hardest decision yet.

Now, let’s get to the other question we are wondering about right now — what is going on with the ratings for this show? For whatever reason, the numbers for the series are down a good bit versus The Golden Bachelor. Is this a result of the luster being off? Or, is it just because the end of the flagship show ended up being such a disappointment with Gerry and Theresa’s quick divorce? There are a lot of things that you have to wonder here, including also a difficult timeslot opposite Survivor.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelorette now, including what recently transpired

What do you most want to see moving into The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 when it airs on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







