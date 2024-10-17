The Golden Bachelorette episode 5: Joan sends Mark home

We knew entering The Golden Bachelorette episode 5 that there were going to be some heartbreaking exits, and that was bad news for Mark.

After all, Kelsey Anderson’s father entered the season as one of the runaway favorites, mostly due to us already getting to know some of his story. He got to go into the season knowing to some extent how the process worked, but that doesn’t actually help when it comes to the main focus of the season: Connection. Did he and Joan Vassos actually have a romantic bond or not?

Well, the first bit of bad news for Mark here was that he had the final one-on-one date of the season, and we know from watching this show for years on end that this is almost never a good thing. So many other great connections have already been made! Joan said she’d love to go to New Orleans and spend time with Kelsey and Joan … but Mark? Once again, things weren’t looking great.

When Joan finally did send Mark home, it really came down to her to a matter of whether or not it truly felt 100% right — and it wasn’t here. Even though this exit was really sad, seeing him reconvene with a lot of the men after was incredibly sweet. It was another reminder of what makes this show special and different from what else we have seen on the show over the years — especially when it comes to the camaraderie between these men. They are all mostly root for each other. We do think Mark brought a lot to this season, and we do hope that he has a chance to find love again at some point. we do think that there are going to be some interested parties out there…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

