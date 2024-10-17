The Golden Bachelorette episode 6: Joan Vassos hometown dates

As you prepare to see The Golden Bachelorette episode 6 on ABC next week, it feels like we’ve reached the most important part of the season. After all, Joan Vassos’ hometown dates have officially arrived! This is a huge point in the season, as the remaining four men are going to have a chance to get to know the lead a little bit better.

We’ve seen enough seasons of various Bachelor Nation shows over the years to know a lot about what to expect on some of these dates. However, at the same time it is different with these Golden shows. Instead of meeting the parents, you are often meeting the kids and sometimes the grandkids. It’s a very different dynamic in that the kids want the best for their fathers in this case, but they also know that they are older, wiser, and often have good judgment. This is really a lot about comfort and compatibility more so than anything else, and we do think that Joan will fit right in with most crowds without much of a problem.

So is there a chance of any drama here at all? In theory yes, mostly based on how some other dates have gone. Yet, much like the rest of the season for Joan, we tend to think that some of the conflict is internal just as much as external.

As for the preview for what lies ahead, we had a chance to see a lot of emotional moments here as Joan met kids and grandkids. We can see her struggling some uncertainty, but we tend to think that Chock is the real favorite to try to take home. At this point, how could he not after he came back for her?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

