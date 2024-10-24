Grotesquerie season 1 episode 9: What do Lois’ dreams mean?

The events of Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 and episode 9 were set up to be all sorts of shocking, at least based on the previews.

So, what did we actually get in the end? The story was no doubt shocking, but also perhaps a little bit slower-paced than perhaps you would have expected. At the end of episode 9, the picture started to become clearer that there were events from Lois’ dreams starting to play out, which then bled into the questions of how and why.

Is this new killer someone who has actually studied some of Lois’ dreams and within that, is working actively to bring them to life? Or, is all of this a dream once again? When Lois killed Justin at the end of episode 9 within the motel, Megan begged for her to consider that this was just a dream and that he was troubled. He, meanwhile, goaded her by making her think that it was all real and yet, she would not kill him.

As we prepare for the finale now, the question you have to wonder is if someone has been deliberately studying her dreams and, within that, having elements of them play out. The motel could be a part of that, as could having a horrible and abusive man there. Meanwhile there is a new, grotesque case that is being examined. All of this is enough to make you think the new “Big Bad” is someone who has access to her case files and her dream logs — that is, if we’re not dealing with another series of dreams once more. This show still remains in its confusing era, but we tend to think that this is exactly what Ryan Murphy wants for now.

