Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale…

Next week on FX, you are going to have a chance to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10 — in other words, the big finale. How is everything going to be wrapped up here … and will it?

Well, the first thing that we should really know here at present is that the network is not giving all that much away in terms of what lies ahead. There is no long-form synopsis out there, but the one thing we’re aware of at this point is that not every loose end is going to be tied up.

Early on this season, not much was known when it comes to if the Ryan Murphy show was going to be a limited series, or something that is going to last for some substantial period of time. Now, we have a little more information suggesting that a season 2 could very well happen! The producers are going to want to set the stage for that … while also shock you along the way. (One of the big factors in determining a renewal will be the ratings but unfortunately, we can’t say too much in terms of the show’s total audience just yet — streaming data is not something that FX or Hulu tend to give out.)

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and note that there is going to be all sorts of crazy stuff in this final episode as Lois desperately tries to get answers — and also potentially works to keep what is left of her family intact. Almost everything there has been messy from the start, and that has certainly been the intention from all of the parties involved.

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 10?

Do you think the finale is going to tie everything together? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

