Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, October 25, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? After the premiere last week, obviously the assumption here is that you get more of the show in just a matter of hours … right?

There’s no need to lead anyone on here, so let’s just go ahead and share the good news: The Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck show will 100% be back in just a matter of hours! There are only seven episodes to go before the series is over, and you have to hope within this that there will be great stuff at almost every turn.

So is that going to be the case tonight? Well, if nothing else we can say that you will see some familiar faces including DA Crawford as well as Mayor Chase, who have both been important foils on the series for a little while now. To get a few more details, all you have to do is take a look at the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Without Fear or Favor” – Danny joins forces with British investigator Christopher Granger (Jake Weber) to pursue a deadly international fugitive, and Erin faces pressure from her boss, D.A. Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), to secure an indictment against an officer. Also, Jamie investigates a sports gambling website accused of scamming its users, and Frank clashes with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) when the mayor uses his authority to have a retired cop released from jail, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The one storyline that we do think will last for a little while is with Frank and the Mayor. Based on what we’ve heard so far, this is going to be one of the most substantial arcs that Frank has had in a while. Let’s hope this turns out to be the case.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

