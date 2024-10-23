Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 sneak peek: Henry’s surprise

Friday night is going to bring Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 on CBS — why not celebrate now with some sneak peeks?

This particular episode is titled “Without Fear or Favor,” and the biggest surprise that is happening here may actually be at Family Dinner. Why? As it turns out, Henry has decided that he wants to hold his wake while he is still alive — and also right at the dinner table! This leads to Sean telling a story about his great-grandfather allowing him to hide in his basement when he was a kid.

Now, we do think a scene like this is the sort that makes you wonder whether or not we could be losing Henry before the final season is over, and that is not something that we like to think about! The only thing we feel happy about right now is just that he’s going to have a fun story like this where we do get to hear a lot of stories shared about his past.

You can see this particular sneak peek over at the official Blue Bloods page on YouTube, and it’s not the only one that CBS has released. There is also another one in which Frank is confronted with the next difficult issue that he and the department have to resolve, and this one is pretty awful: A retired cop was arrested for pulling a gun on an unarmed person outside a bar. Was the person shot, how far did it go, and did this cop try to leverage his position of power in order to get favor at the time of the arrest? There are still a lot of unanswered questions here, but the biggest thing to remember is that Frank is used to handling difficult problems like this. We just tend to think in the final season, all of them will stand out more.

Related – How is Eddie’s story going to conclude on Blue Bloods?

What are you most interested in seeing as we head into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







