Chicago Med season 10 episode 6 promo: Who is after Goodwin?

As you prepare for Chicago Med season 10 episode 6 coming to NBC in just under two weeks, know that a crossover is coming! Of course, this is not a crossover happening for the happiest of reasons.

After all, the top story entering this episode is pretty simple: Goodwin is in danger. As a matter of fact, she’s in so much danger that Atwater is turning up and trying to bring her off to a secure location. The threat against her is real, and it is something that cannot just be ignored.

Now, here is where things get perhaps a little bit more interesting for the show, as the powers-that-be have done a good job of keeping everything around Goodwin a mystery. Who is really after her, and what do they want? This is not the sort of show that we’re used to getting from the medical drama and at the same time, you could actually argue that it is somewhat realistic within the medical world. There are people out there who try to go after and target everyone from doctors to various executives, so we cannot be too shocked by anything that is going on here.

Will the story be resolved in episode 6? That is the other mystery but with Atwater involved, there is more of a reason that it could. We’re not looking at a situation anymore where you can speculate as to something that may or may not be happening. It is clear that someone was in her house; this is not just a suspicion that Sharon has anymore. The threat here is real, and it is absolutely something that will be front and center for a little while.

The promo for what’s ahead also suggested that Archer and Lenox are going to be going head to head moving forward — but what will the end result of that be? We’ll just have to wonder…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Med now, including other details on what lies ahead

What do you want to see from Atwater moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







