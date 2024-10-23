Chicago Med season 10 episode 6 return date: ‘Forget Me Not’

Before we get too deep into discussing Chicago Med season 10 episode 6 on NBC, we should go ahead and note the following: You will be waiting for it.

After all, there are no plans to see the episode “Forget Me Not” on the show next week. What’s going on here? Well, it is pretty standard for One Chicago shows to take a break after the first four or five episodes, mostly because it allows production to stay ahead. Also, they love to have a nice batch of episodes saved for November sweeps, which is a key point for major networks hoping to draw some great ratings for some of their shows. (Also, we tend to think that it makes sense to be off the air close to Halloween.)

Now if you want to get a few more details on what lies ahead, we are happy to help! Just go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 6 synopsis below:

11/06/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin’s security after she’s threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rockslide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler’s baby. TV-14

The storyline that we are the most curious and/or worried about right now is rather simple: What’s going on with Goodwin. After all, any storyline that can take place over the course of several weeks is one that we appreciate, especially one that puts a major character like Goodwin front and center. This is also a hard situation for her to be in, given that you have to constantly look over your shoulder, completely unsure as to what could be happening at any given moment. Having the police around will help, but are they really going to keep her safe every step of the way? That is something to consider.

