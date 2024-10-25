Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, October 25, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that after getting a brand-new installment, there is clearly going to be a demand for more.

As for whether or not more is actually coming up soon, let’s just say that this is where we come bearing some great news: There is more right around the bend! The next new episode is set for tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and the title here is “Firing Squad.” Does that mean that we’re going to have a lot of action? Well, that feels like a given. This is the second part of a two-part premiere event, so things are going to most likely pick up after the premiere left off with some huge questions. Take, for starters, what is going to happen with Bode and Gabriela’s relationship. Do they have a future, or is this something that is going to be put on hold for a good while? Remember that Bode has to worry about his future as a firefighter; meanwhile, at the same time Gabriela may be ending things with Diego.

Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what is ahead:

“Firing Squad” – Bode receives a life-changing opportunity that could impact his future as a firefighter, and Leven Rambin guest stars as Audrey, a former fire camp inmate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Oct. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

On the other side of this particular story, we do tend to think that the firefighter drama will be settled into a little bit more of a rhythm again. That’s exciting, though simultaneously, who knows just what it will mean?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country right now, including some more talk about the upcoming spin-off

What do you most want to see on Fire Country when the next episodes air tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







