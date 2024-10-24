NCIS season 22 episode 3: ‘The Trouble with Hal’ sneak peeks

Monday night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 3 officially arrive. Want to know more now?

Well, the first thing that we can say is that “The Trouble with Hal” is the title for this particular episode, and we tend to think that this is going to be a story where there are all sorts of twists — but also some Halloween silliness at the same time. How else can you really explain Jimmy Palmer wearing what has to be one of the most ridiculous costumes of all time?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see two of the sneak peeks for this episode right now, with one featuring Brian Dietzen’s character showing up to the scene of a crime as a superhero. What sort are we talking about here? Well, he’s sporting an orange spandex top-of-sorts with “ME” on the front. For those wondering, ME = medical examiner. He apparently had this one while chaperoning a school dance for his daughter Victoria, who probably did not appreciate all that much her dad bringing extra attention to himself in this way.

The other sneak preview, meanwhile, shows that Knight and Parker are going to have some trouble really working on this case while also dealing with trick-or-treaters and all the various distractions that can come with it being October 31. We will have to wait and see what happens here, but it is our general feeling that there is a lot of fun that you are going to see throughout the hour — though there is also a serious case and some other issues that are going to be tackled along the way. It is a classic NCIS episode through and through, but with a few surprises sprinkled in.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

