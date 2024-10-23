What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 4 video: Train game

What is going to be the focal point of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 4 when it airs next week over on FX? Let’s just say trains — and also the return of a familiar face.

One of the things that this show routinely does a good job at is putting some characters into routinely-weird positions where somehow, they manage to lie their way out of it. This time around, it could be trying to convince Sean that they somehow work at a railroad — and also, that they will be able to get him a job there!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a larger look at this episode with Laszlo and some other characters trying to execute what is a very silly and elaborate scheme — and of course, we do wonder if, at the same time, this is meant to build into some sort of larger story. After all, the arrival of Mike O’Brien as Jerry does raise new questions about the show’s endgame — and also whether or not the vampires have just failed miserably at trying to conquer anything other than their small neighborhood in Staten Island.

Now that we’ve said that, we don’t think we need What We Do in the Shadows to necessarily spend all of the season focusing on one story or anything close to it. We really just need to have excuses to laugh, and this is the good thing when it comes to Sean as a character; any time that we see him, we tend to think the potential for laughs is pretty darn high. How in the world can it not be based on the past?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

