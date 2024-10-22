What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 4: The railroad

After the epic, three-episode premiere tonight on FX, do you want to know more about What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 4?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is simple: You are only going to get an episode a week from here on out. Maybe some binge-watchers are upset about this, but for us personally, we are fine with the network stretching this out. With this being the final season, we want to be able to savor it! Think of it as a fine, super-funny wine that you get to take some slow sips of over time.

So what more do we know about What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 4? Sean is going to have a major role in the story, and there is a super-fun storyline at the center about a specific lie the vampires have been telling over the years. Check out the synopsis below:

Laszlo and Colin help neighbor Sean find a new job at the railroad at which they claim to work.

This show is almost always at its funniest when you throw the vampires out into the world, and it is even greater when you have people like Laszlo and Colin working together. In the case of the former, we wouldn’t be shocked if he tries to just use his bravado in order to convince everyone of “the truth.” Meanwhile, Colin could help at first before eventually just deciding to be an energy vampire and drain everyone instead. Nothing is going to go according to plan, largely because this is one of those shows where things would be infinitely less fun in the event that they did. Who wants that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

