What We Do in the Shadows season 6: EP talks final season

It is hard to imagine that in just a matter of days, the end of What We Do in the Shadows is going to begin on FX. Why do we have to say goodbye?

We recognize that in some ways, one of the joys of the show is that it could have gone on for several more years on end. Given that the vast majority of the characters here are immortal, there is something rather great about being able to constantly see them.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

However, all good things must end, and it does seem like that basic idea is one of the reasons why the show is concluding at this point. Speaking at New York Comic-Con, executive producer Paul Simms indicated (per THR) that a lot of the decision to end now had to do with its popularity:

“I think it’s better to go out on top, and better too soon than too late. I don’t want to stay long enough that this auditorium would just have a few people in the front. I mean, just look at how many people are here.”

Simms and some of the actors in attendance did discuss some of the stories ahead, with the EP noted that the creative team was basically able to bring every major idea that they had for the show to life. That is an incredibly luxury, and something that a lot of shows out there are really not able to do. We imagine that there is going to be an emotional finale in some ways ahead, but don’t cry that What We Do in the Shadows is ending. Instead, smile that we got to see these wacky vampires in Staten Island for as long as we did.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the end of What We Do in the Shadows

What do you think we are going to see on What We Do in the Shadows season 6 before it ends?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







