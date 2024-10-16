What We Do in the Shadows season 6 teaser: Sleep hypnosis?

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is going to be the final one on FX, and we know it is conventional wisdom to worry that at this point, stories could become tired.

However, we are here now to point out that based on what we are seeing, that is not going to be the case. The writers are still finding a way to bring some really inspired and totally-insane things to the table, whether that be silly adventures or even them finding new ways to mess with one another.

Without further ado now, why not get into exactly what we are seeing in a new teaser? This is, after all, a totally absurd story about Colin Robinson hypnotizing Nandor into thinking he is Richard Nixon. You can see this new preview now over at this link, and of course we think that it’s going to generate a smile or two. How can it not?

Now, we should also say that over the course of this upcoming batch of episodes, we are also going to have a chance to see Guillermo try to figure out his own personal endgame, and perhaps even answer an extremely important question we have been wondering for a long time now — what’s he going to do now that he does not want to be a vampire anymore? This does raise all sorts of questions and in general, we are excited for what this means, and also how much time he’s going to be spending with the vampires moving forward. (We hope for a lot, since this vampire family is a big part of what makes the show so fun for the most part.)

