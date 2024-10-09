What We Do in the Shadows season 6 teaser: Ready to get freaky?

Just in case you are ready to sink your fangs into more of What We Do in the Shadows, FX has released a new season 6 teaser!

So, what’s this one all about? Well, let’s just say that rather than giving you a singular storyline for some of the vampires and Guillermo, you are getting what feels more like a greatest-hits montage of a lot of what this show does best: Incredibly silly moments that are somehow grounded in reality for at least a few of the people in the ensemble.

If you head over here, you can see some of what we’re talking about as you’ve got Colin Robinson screaming, Laszlo talking about being “freaky,” Laszlo also discussing breaking wind, and at one point the devil. You’ve got conflicts, ridiculousness, and we hope some actual emotional moments down the road. This is a show that can bring all of those to the table all within short bursts! Let’s just hope that we have a chance to see it here, and that the series actually does end in a way that puts a smile on everyone’s faces.

Are we still mad that What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is the final one? A million times over. However, we’re also well-aware of the fact that six seasons is a long time for any show to be on the air these days, and at least we are going to get some sort of proper endgame here given that not a lot of other series get this opportunity. This also feels like one that people are still going to be discovering after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

