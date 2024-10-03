What We do in the Shadows season 6 trailer: Nandor is Richard Nixon?

Today FX finally unveiled the trailer for What We do in the Shadows season 6, and we are somehow both excited and also sad. This is the final chapter for the vampire comedy but luckily, it seems like they are going out on top.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the trailer, which does a good job of bringing some laughs while also reminding us of the vampires’ original focus: To try to be conquerors! However, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, and the vampire Colin Robinson have been spending their time instead engaging in various antics around Staten Island.

One of the big stories entering the final season is that somehow, the group forgot to wake up one of their other roommates (played by Saturday Night Live alum Mike O’Brien), who has been asleep for the better part of the past several decades. They have to reintroduce him to the world, while also contending with a wide array of other problems. Nadja, for example, seems to be eager to take on corporate America. Meanwhile, Laslzo is in the midst of some scientific experiments, whereas Nandor has somehow become convinced that he is former President Richard Nixon.

Is this show absurd a lot of the time? Sure, but there is a larger emotional heartbeat here and we tend to think that for the final season, a lot will be centered on Guillermo. Remember that he decided at the end of last season that he is no longer interested in being a vampire. With that, he’s now taken on a more human life, but we don’t think he is going to be away from his friends forever. Just how is his story going to end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

