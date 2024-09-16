What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Star hypes big ending

As many of you may know, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is going to be the final batch of episodes at FX. Is the thought of that emotional? Absolutely and yet, there is a relief that comes with knowing that this is a comedy and because of that, there are always going to be laughs. At the very least, that’s not something that you have to worry about.

Now, what we are especially curious about is how the series, with its mockumentary approach to vampire life, is going to conclude. The more teases that we get on the subject, the more excited that we are!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, the man behind Colin Robinson in Mark Proksch calls the conclusion “one of the most unique endings that has been shown on TV ever.” What in the world does that mean? Does everyone go to sleep for a really long time? Does the documentary come out?

Proksch also goes as far as to say that he’d also love to get back together with everyone and do a movie down the road — who would be upset about that? This honestly feels like one of those shows that is going to actually build up more of an audience after it ends, as it has always been an under-the-radar hit for the vast majority of its run. We do think there are few series out there that are anywhere close to this funny, or as willing to take dramatic risks left and right.

Now, we just hope that a trailer for the remainder of it comes out soon…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows now, including more teases on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 at FX?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







