What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Guillermo’s next move

The premiere of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is going to be arriving this fall, and with the series finale right around the corner, it makes sense to get answers to a number of key questions.

Take, for example, the following: How is Guillermo going to live his life now? This is someone who has decided that he no longer wants to be a vampire and with him a human once more, he will try to live as one. This could lead to a lot of important moments, but also of course some comedy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Speaking on this subject to TVLine, executive producer Paul Simms had the following to say about where things pick up with Guillermo and Nandor in particular:

“He and Nandor have established some boundaries. He realizes that now he’s got to go out in the real world and start his own life … The vampires are so concerned about his ability to function in the real world that they follow him to his job to quote-unquote ‘help him out.’”

Of course, it feels pretty clear that some hilarity is going to ensue shortly after this and in some ways, we could easily see Guillermo ending up losing his job as a result of these antics. Could this lead to him being stuck with the vampires once more? In one way or another, we tend to think that he is going to be very-much still a part of this world. One of the reasons why we love this show is the opportunity that comes with seeing all of these characters interact!

Now hopefully, we’ll have more footage to share soon on the final chapter.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows, including other character teases

What do you most want to see for Guillermo moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







