What We Do in the Shadows season 6: An old roommate…

With the final season of What We Do in the Shadows coming to FX this fall, of course we want more intel on it! We certainly know that this is going to be a fun season, but also one that will eventually build towards some sort of conclusion.

Along the way, though, there will absolutely still be a good bit of silliness — mainly because silliness is one of the things that this show really does best.

So what is one particular story going to be about? Well, think along the lines of an old roommate, one that is waking up after a 50-year nap and raising a lot of questions that Nandor, Laszlo, Colin Robinson, and Nadja should be wondering to themselves. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Phil Simms had to say about this character:

“He says, ‘Vampires are still secret, the public doesn’t know about them, so why do you have a documentary crew following you around?’… So he’s asking a lot of questions that make them wonder what they’ve been doing.”

So is this going to make for compelling television for the final season? It feels that way, mostly because these are vampires who have spent a lot of time living within some sort of carefree existence. It makes a little bit of sense that eventually, they’d have to contend more with their actions. Of course, what could make this particular situation humorous is that we’re not sure that we’re going to see these characters even listen to some of what’s being said here. Why would they, when listening has never been their strong suit?

