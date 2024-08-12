What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Star on finale reactions

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, there is almost nothing that is harder to do in TV than make a series finale. Some end up loving them, and some end up hating them. It is really difficult to have an ending that generates an almost-universal approval rating. We imagine the closes that we’ve had is Six Feet Under, but it is still a really tough thing to achieve.

So is there any chance that What We Do in the Shadows ends up actually generating some sort of widespread love? We’d love to see it. However, it is also far from guaranteed at this point.

In a new interview with Deadline, Matt Berry (who plays the ever-so-wonder Laszlo) discussed not just potential reactions to the finale, but the season as a whole:

I’m excited about the last season coming out because there’s some pretty cool stuff in the finale, things that I’ve never seen anyone else do. So, I’m quite excited to see what people’s reaction to that will be. There are lots of special guests, but it contains what I think is a pretty cool finale. I mean, they can go one way or the other, can’t they? People can spend days and days talking about how much they hated a finale or how much they loved it. So, who knows? But I think it’s cool.

Honestly, the only thing that we want for the finale is that the vampires find a certain amount of happiness — no matter the form that it takes. We know that along the way, the show is not going to really try to do anything too different from what it has over the years. All things considered, why would it? This is a series that knows what it is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

