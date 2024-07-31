What We Do in the Shadows season 6: EP on ‘funny’ conclusion

As so many of you know at this point, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is going to be the final one at FX. However, that does not mean that the entire tone and style of the series is going to change to build up to some sort of dramatic farewell. At this point in its run, the producers do have a clear understanding of what the show is. This is a series designed to make you care about the vampires and Guillermo, but also make you laugh. None of that is changing.

Rest assured, though, that by the time the series finale comes about, you are going to feel like the story is complete — that’s at least based on what we are hearing at this point.

Speaking to Collider, executive producer Paul Simms lays out what is a pretty clear sense of how the series is going to wrap up, but also the goal leading up to it:

It would be a very satisfying, very funny conclusion. But we made the whole season to sort of be like another season, where you don’t have to see any of the seasons before. For the superfans, there are things that are paid off, but other than that, it’s just a bunch of funny episodes and funny stuff happening, building to a very fun and funny conclusion.

So much of What We Do in the Shadows from the start was about watching these vampires be fish out of water, and we tend to think there is no reason that this is going to change at all at this point. Why would it? The primary goal here is going to be finding a few new ways to spotlight the supernatural world, and maybe reference great events in the past five seasons as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

