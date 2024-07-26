What We Do in the Shadows season 6: A Jackie Daytona return?

Here is something that we never imagined we would see within What We Do in the Shadows season 6: A possible Jackie Daytona return!

For those of you who are longtime fans of the FX series, then you know this totally normal human bartender to be one of Laszlo Cravensworth’s greatest alter egos. Despite Jackie not getting all that much in terms of air time over the run of the series, it is still something that brings back a lot of fond memories for longtime fans.

With all of this in mind, there is a chance the character could be coming back! While it is not necessarily a sure thing, showrunner Paul Simms said (per Entertainment Weekly)

“I said we would never do it again after the first time … But, who knows what might happen in season 6.”

Of course, we’re of the mindset that you only bring Jackie back in the event there is a really good reason to do so. The first appearance was just so funny that it can be a real challenge following that up … but we have faith in this entire creative team! Remember that this is the same group of people who brought us so many gems over the years, and we honestly think that the last season was the best in the past few years. “Local News” has to be a top ten episode of the show of all time, and the pride parade and the trip to the mall were also notable highlights.

The end of What We Do in the Shadows is undoubtedly going to be funny, but we also imagine that it will have emotional moments from start to finish — including Guillermo, who has to figure out what he wants for his life now that he no longer has a desire to be a vampire. Hopefully, this does not change his desire to hang out with all of his friends with fangs, who have been essential on this show from the very beginning.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

