What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date official!

There is no further need to question when What We Do in the Shadows season 6 will premiere on FX. Not only are you going to see it before too long, but it looks like it’s coming right in time for Halloween.

Today, the folks at the network officially indicated that come Monday, October 21, you are going to see the first three episodes of the final season arrive starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Below, you can see the official synopsis that sets the stage for what lies ahead:

After a very brief stint as a full-blown vampire, Guillermo is re-evaluating his life. Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire? Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century — not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

In the upcoming final season, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.

All of this, of course, feels like it is going to be hilarious, but there may also be some meaningful moments coming, as well. A lot of these characters need to figure out what they want to do for the rest of their lives — or, in the case of the vampires, perhaps eternity. It is still hard to imagine saying goodbye to a show this consistently hilarious, but at least we are getting a proper send-off as opposed to something that feels totally rushed.

