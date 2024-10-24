Matlock season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Matty’s new challenge

As you prepare to see Matlock season 1 episode 4 on CBS next week, you could be seeing a story that is really emotional on some level. We know that Matty actually has multiple skills that she brings to the job — there are the ones that she shares with the team publicly, and then there are the cards she keeps close to the vest.

Whether you are Olympia or anyone else at the firm, you turn to Matty with the idea that she will be able to connect with clients due to her relatability or her social acumen. She can certainly do that, but also so much more…

Below, you can check out the full Matlock season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“The Rabbit and the Hawk” – Olympia tasks Matty with getting close to their client, who is fighting for justice in the wrongful death of his wife, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Oct. 31 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think the case of the week stories here are compelling but at the point, we are more eager than anything to see what Matty will continue to do behind the scenes to try and achieve her ultimate goal: We’ve seen her and her grandson pull multiple stunts already to get closer to the truth, and we tend to think that more and more big swings are coming. What those look like remain to be seen, and we are equally interested to see whether or not some other characters start to get increasingly suspicious as to what is going on with her. Can Kathy Bates’ character really keep things under wraps here forever? We wonder…

