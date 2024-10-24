Law & Order season 24 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Report Card’

As we prepare to see Law & Order season 24 episode 5 titled “Report Card,” the first thing to note here is that yes, the crime drama will be back next week. Is this a surprise to anyone else? Well, it is at least a surprise to us personally! We know that shows do occasionally air on Halloween, but it does also feel like an unnecessary risk a lot of the time when people are off doing other things.

Nonetheless, here we are, and we hope that this episode does enough to make people feeel like it is worth checking out. We are at least optimistic based on all the info that we’ve got at present.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 5 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

10/31/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A student is accused of killing his teacher. When the suspect’s age puts the case in limbo, Price and Maroun put the school’s policies on trial. Shaw’s attempts to connect with the suspect backfire. TV-14

How do you try someone when you cannot do it in the way in which you want to? We do think that a lot of the better episodes of this show are the ones that really take a close look at the actual process itself — and this is what you are going to have a chance to see here! We are more than excited to see some of that play out, just as we are the opportunity to see Price and Maroun try to work some of their own magic.

Now for those of you watching the schedule, let’s go ahead and say that there is going to be a new episode on November 7 — the first hiatus of the season is not here yet! This makes sense, given that November sweeps is often huge for TV ratings.

