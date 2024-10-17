Law & Order season 24 episode 4: ‘The Meaning of Life’

As we get prepared for Law & Order season 24 episode 4, are we going to discover “The Meaning of Life”? Well, that would be great … but probably not. Instead, you are going to be seeing an installment that actually may feel more like a murder mystery than some of the other ones that we’ve had a chance to see over the past couple of seasons.

One of the most interesting things about this story is going to come down to charges. How do you go after someone for murder when the victim is still alive? Let’s just say that at least one or two characters could be left to think about that for the time being…

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 24 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what else is ahead:

10/24/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a pipe bomb rips through a brownstone, Shaw and Riley must determine which of its inhabitants, a controversial author or a fertility doctor, was the target. Price and Maroun try to bring murder charges against the suspect, even though the victim is still breathing. TV-14

We are still pretty early on in the season and because of that, we do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a case here that is fairly standalone in nature. We do not necessarily think that the show is feeling pressure to shake up the format at this point, mostly because there is no real reason for this to be the case. We just hope that within this episode, we do get a chance to learn a little bit more about all of the characters still — especially some that are still fairly new to this world. There has been so much turmoil in this world, after all, with a lot of cast members coming and going over the course of the past couple of years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

