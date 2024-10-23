Shrinking season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A story about … restraint?

Next week, Apple TV+ is poised to bring Shrinking season 2 episode 4 your way. What can we say about it at this point?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and indicate that “Made You Look” is one of those stories that feels like it is setting the table more than it is trying to ensure that your jaw is on the ground. We are seeing Sean try to find independence and establish what he really wants; meanwhile, Jimmy is having to learn that he has to let people in his life make decisions separate from his own thoughts. One of the great things constantly about this series is the general fluidity that it presents throughout; these are characters who are never afraid to grow and honestly, there is something really exciting about that.

Want to learn a little bit more now about what lies ahead? Then check out the full Shrinking season 2 episode 4 synopsis right now:

Paul challenges Jimmy to show restraint with Sean. Derek introduces Gaby to a friend. Liz advises Brian about parenthood.

Of course, we tend to wonder if Liz is going to give good advice; or, is she going to make Brian freak out? This feels like one of those situations where either option is honestly on the table. There are going to be good and bad choices throughout because there always is.

Still, our main point of curiosity this season is the same as it has been over the past week: What is going to happen in regards to Louis. We never imagined that Brett Goldstein would be playing the person responsible for killing Jimmy’s wife and because of that, this is going to be a really emotional story that plays out for at least a significant chunk of the season. We’re still in the early days now.

