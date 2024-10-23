Dancing with the Stars 33: Chandler Kinney plays Zombies 2 role

Heading into tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 33 episode, we anticipated that it would be a pretty huge night for Chandler Kinney. She was established as a huge favorite early on and yet, last week she had a minor setback and was not a clear favorite anymore. Disney Night was an opportunity to do that … and did she ever succeed!

What the show actually provided for the actress tonight was a chance to actually somewhat-reprise her role as Willa from Zombies 2, and perform a paso doble with Brandon Armstrong that both fit the style and also Halloween right around the corner. It was creepy, intense, and also well-choreographed to tailor to some of her strengths. She’s not only a great dancer, but she is really able to get into these characters rather well!

We are not surprised at all that Chandler got a 27 out of 30, which is one of the best scores of the season on nights where there are only three judges on the panel. This is also still a big foundation for what could be coming! She is arguably the best technical dancer on the show and really, the only thing that could stop her from finale night is some sort of shocker where the public does not give her proper due. That does happen sometimes, but we aren’t at least worried about it tonight! Revisit this maybe in a couple of weeks, but so long as she continues to get really impressive scores, we tend to think that she will be in this for the long haul.

As a side bar, isn’t Disney Night more fun when we see songs and performances we have not seen before? It does feel like we do get a few repeats here and there due to this being around for a good while.

