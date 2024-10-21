Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 6: Who will be eliminated?

Tomorrow night Dancing with the Stars 33 episode 6 is going to arrive on ABC, and it is easy to be happy about Disney night! However, we also do not think that this means that there’s suddenly not going to be an elimination. There are a lot of people still left and someone will have to go … but who will it be?

Well, on the surface, the easiest person to mark here is Dwight Howard. While he does have one of the best pros on the entire show in Daniella Karagach, he is one of the weaker dancers remaining and he’s yet to have that breakout dance that puts him to another level among the other contestants. We just saw Danny Amendola up his game to where he’s now a major contender; is there any universe in which the NBA star can do the same?

If you are to look beyond Dwight, we suppose that you could look in the direction of Phaedra Parks; however, we do tend to think that she’s got a dedicated voting block from all of her years over on reality TV.

Beyond these two, is there anyone else to even consider? We do think that Stephen Nedoroscik and/or Jenn Tran may need a stellar dance to allow them to be considered winner threats and yet, it also feels too early for either of them to go home. We know that there have been people worried about a shock Chandler Kinney elimination, but we’ll say that producers may have actually done her and Brandon Armstrong a favor by leaving them “in jeopardy” until the end of the show last week. Because of this, it could inspire more people to come out and vote hard for them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

