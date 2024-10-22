Dark Matter season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that a Dark Matter season 2 premiere date is going to be revealed over the course of this month?

Well, of course it makes all the sense in the world to want a little bit more insight on what is ahead, given just how successful the first chapter was. We would argue that the show was one of the larger hits at Apple TV+ so far this year — maybe not on the level of Presumed Innocent, but still successful at the same time.

Now that we’re thrilled to know that the sci-fi drama is coming back, there is still a pretty significant problem: The long wait that is likely still ahead of us. There is almost a zero-percent chance that we’re going to be getting a premiere date revealed this month — or really over the next six months, either. We are in this era of TV where it takes an extremely long time to produce content, and we don’t think that this is about to change. This is a show that needs to be filmed, shot, edited, and promoted — with a lot of streaming shows these days, there is an 18-24 month wait between seasons. Heck, with Severance it has been even longer than that, but there are a number of reasons for it including the industry strikes of last year.

For now, our hope remains that there will be a chance to see Dark Matter at some point moving into the fall, but there are a ton of factors that are going to play into that — for now, we simply suggest that you be patient. Because the first season was a success, the good thing is that the creative team has more validation on what actually works! They can then push forward with some of that moving forward.

