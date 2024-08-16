Dark Matter renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

If you have been hoping to see a whole lot more of Dark Matter now over at Apple TV+, let’s just say your wish has been granted!

Today, it was officially confirmed that you are going to be seeing the twisty drama series back for another chapter. Given the performance of the first season, we hardly consider this to be a shock. This is a streaming service that could be cutting back on some content moving forward, but that does not mean that they are taking some of their larger hits out of the picture.

In a statement now, here is some of what showrunner Blake Crouch had to say:

“Thanks to everyone who tuned-in for Season 1 — book fans and new fans — and of course our partners at Apple and Sony, my amazing producing partner, Matt Tolmach, our tremendous cast and crew, and the great city of Chicago — you were so good to us … In the process of writing and filming Season 1, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!”

Meanwhile, fellow executive producer Tolmach added following:

“Making Dark Matter was a longtime dream, and I’m so proud to see Blake’s vision come to life and to connect with so many people. Seeing the Dessens’ journey resonate with audiences has been extremely gratifying, and we can’t wait to bring more of this world — and others — to life in Season 2. Huge thanks to Apple TV+, Sony and our amazing cast and crew. Here we go!”

When are we going to see the second season?

We will certainly have more on that before too long but at present, it is hard to imagine a situation where the show is off for some extended period of time. Our hope is that it will be back before we get too deep into 2026.

