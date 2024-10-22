Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 ratings strong; a big question

The first ratings for Blue Bloods season 14 episode 11 have come in, and we understand at this point if you are deeply frustrated. After all, how can you not be all things considered?

After all, CBS decided that this was going to be the final season a good while ago, even if most of the actual cast indicated that they would love to keep telling these stories. So why end it? Well, the simplest answer we can off here is that it costs a lot of money, whether it be the size of the cast or shooting in New York City. This is a really hard thing to reconcile on the outside, mostly because the crime drama continues to draw good ratings, and even with very little promotion.

This past episode of Blue Bloods ended up generating 5 million viewers, a really strong number in live + same-day metrics; it was also enough to be the most-watched show of the night. This is something that the Tom Selleck drama has managed to do, time and time again, over the course of the past several years. A lot of other shows would kill to do this well, especially on Friday nights.

We know that the biggest question we’ve had for a long time is if CBS thinks that they would ever be able to generate these numbers with a different show and honestly, we just don’t see it. However, that may not matter from a financial standpoint … but we do at least think that this is a good case for a spin-off, one where you can retain much of the audience while also lowering the budget and making things a little more cost-effective for the powers-that-be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

