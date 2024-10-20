Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 promo: The wrong kind of help

As you get prepared to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 12 on CBS next week, it makes sense to think more about the story. What will it be, and how crazy are things going to become?

Well, despite us being pretty close to the series finale at this point, there is still going to be a certain part of this story that comes across as routine. To be specific here, we are talking here about seeing Frank Reagan in some sort of dramatic situation with Mayor Chase.

What makes this particular one stand out? Well, the biggest thing that we can say is that this may be a storyline where the Mayor wants to help, but is unable to for some reason. As a matter of fact, Frank seems to realize that if he gets involved, it could end up causing more harm than good. If nothing else, this is a good foundation for whatever else is going to be coming up further on down the road. We do tend to think that we could see Dylan Walsh in more than one episode moving forward, especially since recent events on another one of his gigs means that he was a little more available as an actor.

As for what else is ahead, the promo (see here) features a storyline where an unarmed suspect was apparently shot while fleeing the scene. This is one of those situations that is delicate, and it is certainly something that Blue Bloods has touched on before over time. If there is one thing that we’ve certainly come to know over time, it is that these situations are complicated, and there often a lot of different solutions that are brought to the table.

