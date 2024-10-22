Severance season 2: Is a trailer reveal coming tomorrow?

After years of waiting, is the Severance season 2 trailer finally almost upon us? We at least have some more visual evidence of that.

If you head over to the link here, you can see it advertised that there is a “meeting tomorrow,” one that we think is likely a reference to the fact that some sort of trailer or preview is coming. The video notes that the reveal is coming at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific), so be sure to get up bright and early on the West Coast.

For years now, we’ve wondered how Severance is going to be able to put the toothpaste back in the tube — if they are able to at all. Remember that at the end of last season, Mark S. was able to basically throw a stick of dynamite into the entire Lumon universe. Not only that, but we learned the truth about who Helly really is on the outside world and why she’s been so desperate to force her Innie to continue working there. This is a show that wrote themselves deep into a corner, and we tend to imagine that the fun here is probably going to be trying to find a way to get themselves out of it now. It may be a huge challenge and yet, that could be a part of the fun!

Remember now that the actual season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17. Let’s hope that there are multiple reveals and teases leading up to it; if nothing else, the streaming service is clearly getting ahead of the game allowing us to see and dive into so much good stuff now. It is rather far in advance to get any sort of trailer at all, no?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance right now, including some other talk about the future

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







