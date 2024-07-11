Severance season 2 premiere date: Why such a long wait?

When it comes to Severance season 2, it feels easy to proclaim that there is a mix of good and bad news today.

So, where do we start? It feels like the best place is just noting that you are going to be seeing another season arrive on January 17. Is it great to know this? Sure. Is it also disappointing that the new season is basically six-plus months away? Absolutely. It is highly unusual for a streaming service like Apple TV+ to announce a date so far in advance, but they may have also been ready to just reveal something so that people will stop asking questions.

The trickiest part of the announcement for us here is that by the time season 2 premieres, it will have been almost three years since the series premiere. The strikes obviously played a significant role in the delay, but this is still a shockingly long hiatus for a series without a ton of visual effects, especially when you consider that several other high-profile shows are still being turned around in less time.

So why is there such a delay? So much of it just seems to be due to the fact that the story here is so intricate and the parties involved are doing whatever they can to ensure things are perfect. If you look at some of the replies on Ben Stiller’s Twitter, you get further evidence of that. Post-production work is ongoing and given that this season is ten episodes, that is a reasonable amount of story to get through. (It is kind of crazy to think that ten seasons is a long run, but it kind of is for a premium show like this — remember that House of the Dragon season 2 is only eight episodes!)

Of course, we imagine there will be more teases to tide us over between now and January … but it is still going to be tough.

