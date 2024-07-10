Severance season 2 premiere date confirmed at Apple TV+

After an incredibly long wait, Severance season 2 now has an official premiere date. However, it is also so much later than perhaps anyone wanted or hoped.

Today, the folks over at Apple TV+ confirmed that the next batch of episodes for the Adam Scott series is going to be premiering on January 17 — while in the world did they go ahead and announce it now? The only answer that we have is that they wanted to build up a lot of anticipation for one of their biggest shows, even if it is also not a show that will be back anytime soon. The announcement does still feel somewhat deflating, mostly in that by announcing something this year, there was a lot of hope that the show would return within a few months. Clearly, that is not happening.

So what is the next story going to look like here? Well, there is a small teaser that gives you a sense of some of the overall vibe for the story ahead but, unfortunately, it does not have all that many substantial plot details. Our general sentiment here is that within this season, the writers are going to have to figure out a way to make Lumon bounce back from the chaos at the end of season 1. How do you keep everything going at this point? Well, it feels like a legitimately good question right now, since you would think that the toothpaste would be too far out of the tube at this point.

So, here you have it — an announcement that confirms that the next season of one of TV’s most-anticipated shows is still six months away. Hopefully, there are more TV announces incoming that justify this decision a little bit more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including what else is going to be coming

What do you most want to see moving into a Severance season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates coming up in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







