Severance season 2: Is premiere date, trailer coming tomorrow?

Are we on the cusp of finally getting some huge news related to Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+?

Let’s be honest here for a moment: The drought for news on the Adam Scott series has been so harsh that we’re all collectively living in a desert. Yet, production is done and in interviews earlier this year, director / executive producer Ben Stiller noted that he hoped the show would be out “soon.”

That brings us to where we are today. In a new teaser (watch here), you can see what is a pretty vague but fascinating tease for what looks to be a return to Lumon. If you look at the blinking light, it seems to be Morse code spelling out the word “tomorrow” — meaning that this is when we could get a premiere date, a teaser, or a trailer for what lies ahead. No matter what is shared, it feels clear that there is so much to be excited about if you are a fan of this show and the cast and crew involved.

As for what season 2 is going to look like, for the time being that feels like the grand mystery. Remember that at the end of season 1, it seemed like the toothpaste was going to be out of the tube when it comes to the whole Severance experiment. Is there any way to get these characters corralled again? That is the prevailing question, but there will at least be new attempts along with new cast members to further flesh out the world.

Given how stellar the first season proved to be, obviously the bar is going to be raised high for the next chapter — let’s just hope that it lives up to some of the hype.

What are you most excited to see moving into Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+?

