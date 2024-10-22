Grotesquerie season 1: EP on American Horror Story comparisons

We are approaching the home stretch of Grotesquerie season 1 over on FX, and we know that it is easy to wonder many things about the show. Take, for example, what is going on with Lois — or why this wasn’t a season of American Horror Story instead. We know that this was something that was thrown out a lot in the early days regarding the Niecy Nash-Betts show, but we also do think it has evolved beyond it.

After all, consider the fact that this show is meant to be one that lasts for multiple seasons, provided the ratings are there. Also, it is grounded really more in a character story than necessarily some specific theme.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline, executive producer Ryan Murphy himself made his thoughts on the comparisons clear:

“Grotesquerie has nothing in common with American Horror Story. It just does not. I think it’s the difference between doing Don’t Look Now and Halloween would could never have fit into that show. It was never considered for that. It’s a much different animal.”

Ultimately, the differences here are probably going to be all the more clear when you actually see the rest of the episodes. A lot of early scuttlebutt, after all, suggests that you are going to have either a cliffhanger at the end of the season or a tease for what else could be coming. That’s never the sort of ending you would get on a season of AHS!

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, know this: American Horror Story season 13 is 100% going to be happening at some point. There is no idea that is settled at this point, but we hope to see it in 2025.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grotesquerie moving forward

What do you most want to see through the rest of Grotesquerie this season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







