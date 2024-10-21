Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 spoilers: More on Megan’s story

As you prepare for Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 on FX later in the week, it is easy to say that everyone is in different spots. How can they not be, given that so much of the first seven episodes was in Lois’ head?

We know that it may be somewhat easy to sit here and label everything that transpired as “just a dream” — yet, the truth is a little bit more complicated. There are reasons why Lois saw what she saw in that comatose state, and the trailer for what lies ahead already confirmed that some of the events that played out there could actually start happening. In other words, don’t discard whatever thoughts or theories you had about those episodes just yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

Speaking to The Wrap, Micaela Diamond (who plays Sister Megan, or now just Megan on the show) had the following to say:

“You’ll learn about reality, Megan’s shame and why Lois’ dreams really created that specific nun storyline for her. It might even make you — hopefully — go back and rewatch the first six searching for Easter eggs … There really are two realities happening simultaneously. I don’t really think one is less real in some way. That is the surrealism of the show. That is Salvador Dali and Buñuel and all those people who were trying to understand that.”

We’ve heard executive producer Ryan Murphy and others note that there a number of big twists still to come, so keep that in mind as things move forward. A lot of the specific events we are seeing at this point are for a reason, and we don’t honestly think that the entire picture is going to become clear until we get around to the finale.

Related – See the exact promo for what’s ahead on Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8?

How do you think that this story is going to morph and/or change? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







