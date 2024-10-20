Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 spoilers: More twists ahead

As you prepare to see Grotesquerie season 1 episode 8 on FX in a handful of days, there’s one thing you should know: More craziness is ahead.

Have we seen the biggest twist of the entire series already? You can argue that 100% that is the case based on what we have seen with Lois actually being in a coma. However, that is not necessarily the case here at all, at least if you believe executive producer / co-writer Ryan Murphy.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Lois’ state of mind, Murphy indicated that every episode from here on out is going to contain additional jaw-droppers:

“There’s a thing that’s coming back. [Episode] 7 has a twist, 8 has a twist, 9 has a twist, and 10 has a twist. They’re all this sort of cool world building … I don’t want to give too much away. I actually will tell you, I’m just really shocked that this has not gotten out. I had some people sign the NDAs and then at a certain point I was like, ‘You know what? Go with God.’ Every day I would wake up, I would be filled with dread because I thought, Is this the day somebody is going to reveal the secret?”

Luckily, the cast and crew have kept quiet about everything and while there were some who predicted the Lois – coma twist, the circumstances around it were left hazy until the episode aired. Given that there is apparently the chance of a season 2 happening down the road, we do tend to think that not everything will be wrapped up at the end of the story; we just still hope that there is clarity regarding what really happened to Niecy Nash-Betts’ character to land her in such a terrible spot in the first place.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

