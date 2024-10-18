Grotesquerie season 2: Does Niecy Nash-Betts know anything?

As we prepare for the remaining episodes of Grotesquerie season 1 over at FX, there is still a lot of hope for something long-term!

After all, all signs at the moment point to this not being a limited series. It is certainly possible still that the show comes back for more, but a lot will come down to whether or not the network is happy with the performance. For now, we are cautiously optimistic that more will be coming, mostly because of the great relationship that the network has with prolific producer Ryan Murphy — and this was one of his most personal projects in quite some time. He co-wrote every episode the season and also directed one of them. Based on what we’ve heard him say, a lot of this show is meant to be about tapping into and examining some of the worst fears that everyone has.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos! Reviews are coming all season.

So while there is hope for another season at the moment, what exactly does the cast know? Well, not too much for the time being. Speaking to TVLine, here is what Niecy Nash-Betts had to say when asked if she and Murphy had talked about the future:

We have not, so I don’t know. It’s all percolating in Ryan’s mind, so we’re in that space where we have to wait until the oracle comes forth and tells us the plan.

Nash-Betts has said that she has the utmost trust in what Ryan brings to her, and that is one of the reasons why she signed on to this project in the first place. If there is room for more of this story, we tend to think she will have no issue signing on and fast.

Related – Be sure to see what Ryan Murphy had to say about a possible Grotesquerie season 2

Are you feeling hopeful at the moment that a Grotesquerie season 2 is going to happen?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







