FBI season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Scola’s search

As we prepare to see FBI season 7 episode 3 over on CBS next week, there is absolutely a lot to be excited about! Where do we start? Well, for starters, you’re going to have a chance to see some of OA’s past be important to case. Beyond just that, though, Scola is also going to be looking to figure out his own future out on the field.

Is he going to be able to find a new partner for himself? Of course, that is the hope! This is not to say that it will be easy, especially since there are so many different variables that go into it. There’s a great deal of trust that is required here and beyond just that, they have to be qualified in similar things. Because of all of this, we certainly think that it may take some time to be properly hammered out.

If you do want to get some more discussion on what lies ahead now, be sure to check out the FROM season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Detente” – After a series of targeted bombings in Queens, the team fears a citywide gang war is imminent – until a tip from OA’s old Army buddy, Clay, directs their attention to an unexpected and powerful foe. Meanwhile, Scola continues to struggle to find a new partner, on FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 29 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we tend to think the action is going to be there within this episode, largely because it always is — why would you think anything else at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

