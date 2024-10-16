Why did Katherine Renee Kane leave FBI, Tiffany after premiere?

We knew that Katherine Renee Kane would be leaving FBI at some point early on this season; now, it has happened in the season 7 premiere.

Throughout the episode, it was indicated that it would be Tiffany’s last day on the job, and while we’re glad to see that the character is still alive and out there, it was emotional to see her leave. She is still working in order to find a larger sense of personal and emotional closure to her life, especially after the trauma that she went through last year. She and Maggie Bell do remain on good terms, and we do think that there is a friendship that could still take place here off-screen.

So why lose Kane at this point? There are still not a lot of stories out there about her exit, save for the notion that she wanted to move forward with her career. Here is what she had to say in a statement per Deadline at the time of her exit:

It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.

Now, of course there is always a chance for a return down the road but for now, we at least hope that the show does not forget Tiffany’s contributions. We know that in general, one of the hardest things about procedurals is that characters come and go and when that happens, the story often moves forward and they are forgotten. The last thing that we want to see is for the show to do something like this. Obviously things are going to move forward, but can we at least still remember everything that happened along the way?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI, including other details on the next episode

Are you going to miss Katherine Renee Kane following her FBI run?

Do you think that we’re going to have a chance to see more Tiffany at some point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







