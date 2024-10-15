FBI season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Another dive into OA’s past

Following the big FBI season 7 premiere on CBS tonight, it makes so much sense to want to look ahead. This is a much longer season than what we had in season 6, and that means a chance for a lot more in the way of individual stories.

To be more specific, this means a chance to learn a lot more about specific characters. Next week’s episode 2, titled “Trusted,” could be a spotlight on OA as we learn a bit more about what he’s gone through. It’s also a chance where some of that past collides with the present; what is going to happen as a result? Well, it could create a struggle for him…

Want a few more details on what is coming? Then go ahead and check out the FBI season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Trusted” – The team is on the case when a suburban couple is murdered and all forensic evidence points to the home’s previous owner, who is currently serving 10 years in federal prison. Meanwhile, OA reunites with an old military colleague, and Scola tries to welcome a new partner, on FBI, Tuesday, Oct. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We know that Tiffany’s exit this season is going to make a part of the story look and feel different, and this could require a certain transition. We know that the greater Wolf Entertainment universe is used to having cast members come and go, but it’s never easy when you are meant to be invested in some of these characters.

As for the case itself, let’s just say that the action is going to be there — but there could also be a little bit of mystery thrown in here.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 7 episode 2 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

