The Penguin season 1 episode 5: Sofia makes a key alliance

Going into The Penguin season 1 episode 5 on HBO tonight, there was one thing we knew with the utmost clarity: Sofia was not messing around. She dropped the name Falcone, she shot Johnny when he questioned her decision-making, and then, she even paid Sal Maroni a visit.

Who else out there felt like why were going to see Sofia kill the guy? Maybe we were somewhat influenced by the idea that Clancy Brown characters tend to die all the time. However, here Sofia approached him with an offer to work together and also, one to take down Oz and potentially get her revenge.

We’d love to sit here and say that “Homecoming” carried with it even a small fraction of what we saw last week, but not every episode can end with Sofia murdering most of her family. This was more a story of table-setting, one where Oz built his way towards his own hideout, and one where Sofia laid some of her own pieces on the board. This is setting the stage for the endgame more than it is trying to deliver the big punches right now.

If we are to look at these characters as fully locked in a battle of wits, Oz may have the strategic edge. However, Sofia has proven herself to be far more ruthless. If Colin Farrell’s character is able to fully plan and orchestrate a way to take her out, maybe he can figure out a way to do it; if Sofia can find a way to corner him, his goose is cooked. There is a certain inevitability to the story still, based on how we anticipate Oz to be in The Batman: Part II, but who is to say Sofia has to die? Isn’t there still room for flexibility in here?

