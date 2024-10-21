What We Do in the Shadows season 6: Info on premiere, episode 2

After an extremely long wait, tonight marks the grand debut of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 over on FX. Sure, it is the final season and yet, we also tend to think that the writers have saved some of the best stuff for last. They are trying to say goodbye while they still have something left in the tank, so we’ve got a good feeling that every installment from here on out is going to be awesome.

If nothing else, we have a feeling that the first three episodes (airing tonight) are all going to be fun! These will give you a wide array of stories, and then also reference things that you have have already seen in the trailer.

Season 6 episode 1, “The Return of Jerry” – The vampires’ long-lost fifth roommate returns.

This roommate is seemingly going to be played by Saturday Night Live alum Mike O’Brien, who we know is more than capable of great deadpan comedy.

Season 6 episode 2, “Headhunting” – Guillermo gets a new job, and Colin helps Laszlo make a new friend.

It’s been inevitable that this was going to happen now for Guillermo; if he does not aspire to be a vampire, what does he actually want? That is something that he has to figure out.

Season 6 episode 3, “Sleep Hypnosis” – A dispute over who gets to use the newly available empty room under the stairs gets out of control.

Is this where Nandor is going to be hypnotized into thinking that he is Richard Nixon? That was a highlight from the trailer…

